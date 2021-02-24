Six-year-old girl among 11 people killed in KZN storms in a month

Violent storms have claimed the lives of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal in the past month.

In the most recent incident, a six-year-old girl died after she was struck by lightning outside her home in Maphumulo, in the north of the province, on Tuesday.

Sipho Hlomuka, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC, dispatched a disaster management team to provide support to the grief-stricken family.

“The news we have received of yet another life lost as a result of inclement weather is devastating. We appeal to all communities to be vigilant as our province continues to experience rough weather conditions which pose a significant risk to human life,” he said.

“The province has lost 11 lives since the heavy storms struck on January 24. Two people are still missing since they were swept off the uThukela Bridge between Kranskop and Nkandla on February 12.

“Search and rescue teams deployed a helicopter to assist with the search for Smakade Magwaza, 62, and his grandson Lwandle Magwaza, 8, who were swept away by the crocodile-infested uThukela River.”

The department said it continued to invest in additional disaster management capacity in municipalities “so that they can better respond to natural disasters and weather-related incidents”.

On Tuesday Hlomuka handed over a fully equipped fire and rescue vehicle to the Ndwedwe municipality.

