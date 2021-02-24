Soweto school toasts its star as pupil bags 100% in physics

Hard work and selflessness by teachers at Bhukulani Secondary School in Zondi, Soweto, are the reasons one of the school’s matriculants was among the top achievers in physical sciences in the country.

Takudzwa Chikonye, 17, bagged six distinctions, including 100% in physics.

His physics teacher Khulisiwe Ngcamu, 26, said she was delighted one of her matric pupils featured in the top three national achievers.

“I feel like crying. He [Chikonye] put me up there on the map,” said Ngcamu.

