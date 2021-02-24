South Africa

Soweto school toasts its star as pupil bags 100% in physics

Mpho Koka Journalist
24 February 2021 - 09:06
Khulisiwe Ngcamu with her pupil Takudzwa Chikonye, a top achiever in physical science at Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto.
Khulisiwe Ngcamu with her pupil Takudzwa Chikonye, a top achiever in physical science at Bhukulani Secondary School in Soweto.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Hard work and selflessness by teachers at Bhukulani Secondary School in Zondi, Soweto, are the reasons one of the school’s matriculants was among the top achievers in physical sciences in the country. 

Takudzwa Chikonye, 17, bagged six distinctions, including 100% in physics.

His physics teacher Khulisiwe Ngcamu, 26, said she was delighted one of her matric pupils featured in the top three national achievers.

“I feel like crying. He [Chikonye] put me up there on the map,” said Ngcamu.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

MORE:

440,702 grade 12 pupils passed last year's matric exams

'The class of 2020 has outperformed the class of 2019,' said the education department.
News
1 day ago

From inmates to top districts: Five things you need to know from 2020 matric results announcement

Here's the ultimate cheat sheet on Matric results 2020.
News
1 day ago

'You've been through hell and back, but did it' — Mzansi toasts the matric class of 2020

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday she was pleased with the matric results.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa
  5. Hey, SA, leave those kids alone: tough year could see 2020’s matric marks suffer News

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X