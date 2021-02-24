'We will continue to shed jobs': How lockdown ravaged SA's tourism industry

The devastation of the tourism industry during the Covid-19 lockdown over the festive season, when it had hoped to recoup early 2020 losses, has been laid bare in data released this week.

Reports released by Stats SA show a sharp decrease in the number of tourists visiting SA in December last year and a resultant loss of income for the tourist accommodation industry.

Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said on Wednesday that these statistics, on tourist accommodation and tourism and migration for December 2020, were consistent with numbers industry members have encountered.

“We have seen that there is hardly any satisfactory tourism business. For us it is not a surprise at all. Things are not looking good. This is reflected in arrivals and accommodation,” Tshivhengwa said.

Stats SA's release on tourist accommodation for December 2020 showed that income for the tourist accommodation industry decreased by 57.7% in December 2020, compared with December 2019.