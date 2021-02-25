South Africa

Additional charges of tax fraud laid against Limpopo businessman

25 February 2021 - 15:33 By TimesLIVE
Maphoko Kgomoeswana and his company are accused of evading income tax and company tax.
Image: NPA/ID Communications

Multimillion-rand Eskom corruption and fraud case accused Maphoko Kgomoeswana on Thursday appeared at the Pretoria regional court on additional charges of tax evasion valued at R5m.

The court postponed the matter to April 15 for setting of a provisional trial date, said  Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

“The tax fraud charges were discovered during the investigation of the controversial R745m Eskom Kusile power station corruption case. The Limpopo businessman and his company are accused of facilitating bribes in the fraud and corruption matter and he is out on R300,000 bail.

“In the tax matter, he is charged with his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, with evading income tax and company tax between 2016 and 2018.”

