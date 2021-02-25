Budget 2021's spend on land reform post-settlement support welcomed

Non-profit organisation in the land reform sector Vumelana Advisory Fund has welcomed the government’s approach to finalising 1,409 restitution claims at a cost of R9.3bn over the next three years to achieve redress and equitable access to land.

“Reduced budgetary allocations, lack of adequate post-settlement support and limited resourcing for land reform continues to hamper the ability of the state to address historical injustices resulting from massive land dispossession and its ability to attain more equitable land ownership patterns in SA,” said Peter Setou, CEO.

The fund was established in 2012 to help beneficiaries of the land reform programme put their land to profitable use by establishing commercially viable partnerships between communities and investors.

“It is encouraging to also see that the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has been allocated R896.7m for post-settlement support, an area that has always contributed to the high failure rate of the land reform programme,” noted Setou.

“In addressing post-settlement support, it is important to assess what has worked, what has not worked and why it has not worked. An approach that introduces new interventions without looking at a few pockets of success is unlikely to produce the desired results.