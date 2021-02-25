Cases on hold due to plumbing problem at Soweto court
Mobile toilets brought in after five weeks without water
25 February 2021 - 11:32
The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto was forced to postpone all court cases on Wednesday after going five weeks without water due to a plumbing problem.
All public and staff toilets in the court building have been locked while about a dozen mobile toilets have been brought in for temporary relief.
When Sowetan visited the court on Wednesday, there were nine temporary mobile toilets lined up on a grass patch in front of the court building, while five others were stationed behind the building.
For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.