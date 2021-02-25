Cases on hold due to plumbing problem at Soweto court

The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto was forced to postpone all court cases on Wednesday after going five weeks without water due to a plumbing problem.

All public and staff toilets in the court building have been locked while about a dozen mobile toilets have been brought in for temporary relief.

When Sowetan visited the court on Wednesday, there were nine temporary mobile toilets lined up on a grass patch in front of the court building, while five others were stationed behind the building.

