South Africa

Cases on hold due to plumbing problem at Soweto court

Mobile toilets brought in after five weeks without water

Mpho Koka Journalist
25 February 2021 - 11:32
Mobile toilets placed at Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Protea magistrate's court in Soweto was forced to postpone all court cases on Wednesday after going five weeks without water due to a plumbing problem.

All public and staff toilets in the court building have been locked while about a dozen mobile toilets have been brought in for temporary relief.

When Sowetan visited the court on Wednesday, there were nine temporary mobile toilets lined up on a grass patch in front of the court building, while five others were stationed behind the building.

