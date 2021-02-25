South Africa

East London to be renamed soon — and it’s likely to be Gompo

25 February 2021 - 10:43 By Asanda Nini
Even though East London had a Xhosa name, eMonti, the now proposed East London name change is KuGompo.
Image: GRAHAM TIMMS

Port Elizabeth is history. The biggest metro in the province is now called Gqeberha. East London is next.

Metro residents are likely to soon awake in Gompo — the name awaiting the signature of arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, according to provincial arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye.

She said a welter of name changes which kicked in on Tuesday were being done in the name of transformation.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

