Hawks uncover R200,000 heroin at 'Teddy Mafia' storage facility

The police continue to crack down on operations linked to alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, almost three months after his death.

On Wednesday a joint operation between members of the Hawks' narcotics enforcement bureau in Durban, together with crime intelligence and metro police, led to the discovery of 10,700 capsules of heroin at a storage facility allegedly belonging to Pillay.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said a 41-year-old man was arrested after he was found at the storage facility.

“He was arrested at Teddy Mafia’s storage on Table Mountain Street in Shallcross when police pounced on the place. Police seized 10,700 capsules of heroin with an estimated street value of more than R214,000. He was charged for dealing in drugs and possession of drugs.”

Pillay was gunned down at his home on January 4, setting in motion a sequence of gory events which saw his two alleged attackers shot, decapitated and their bodies burnt in full view of the public.

A week later a number of specialised policing units led a clandestine operation which uncovered drugs worth more than R100,000 near the home of Pillay.

