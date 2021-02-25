South Africa

'How are people supposed to survive?' - 8 reactions to Tito Mboweni's budget speech

25 February 2021 - 12:30
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says there will not be more cash for the extended state capture inquiry.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says there will not be more cash for the extended state capture inquiry.
Image: Esa ALexander/Sunday Times

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech failed to address major concerns like unemployment and adequately detail plans to grow the economy.

This is according to politicians and social media users who took to social media to weigh in on the minister's speech on Wednesday.

In his one-hour-long speech, the minister said the government has committed to investing R791.2bn towards infrastructure investment. It has partnered with the private sector to ensure its implementation and rollout.

Mboweni said this was important in attracting investors, who in turn support economic growth.

OPINION | Budget 2021 – What we as individuals need to know

The numbers are bleak - SA faces a frightening reality if the budget speech and its intended plan do not start to rein in the fiscal deficit, write ...
Ideas
2 hours ago

On SA's debt, Mboweni said public finances are severely overstretched as the government “owes a lot of people a lot of money.”

“These include foreign investors, pension funds, local and foreign banks, unit trusts, financial corporations, insurance companies, the Public Investment Corporation and ordinary South African bondholders,” he said.

The minister also announced an increase in alcohol prices. He said this was done in part to lower the consumption of alcohol and control social behaviours caused by its consumption.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told Newzroom Afrika that the speech was nothing new.

“The majority of the wealth and economic activity benefits white people. The fact that there is chronic and rising unemployment that has characterised SA's economy for more than three decades, nothing in the budget is going to change that reality. There is no promise that is going to result in more localisation of production happening,” he said.

On social media, users debated the budget, with many asking how they are supposed to survive with so little financial relief from the government.

MORE:

WATCH | Highlights from finance minister Tito Mboweni's 2021 budget speech

All eyes were on Tito Mboweni on Wednesday as South Africans were looking forward to a growth-inspiring budget.
Politics
20 hours ago

'No reason to be apologetic': Mboweni on tiny social grant increases

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says the government has “no reason to be apologetic” for raising social grants by less than the prevailing inflation ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Government to phase out performance bonuses for civil servants - Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has stuck to his hard line on the salaries of public servants, proposing “moderate adjustments” to wage increases way ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  4. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  5. 'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X