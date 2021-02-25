South Africa

'I can’t wait to hear the GPS try to pronounce Gqeberha' — Social media reacts to PE name change

25 February 2021 - 08:10
Port Elizabeth has been renamed Gqeberha.
Port Elizabeth has been renamed Gqeberha.
Image: WERNER HILLS

The decision to rename Port Elizabeth Gqeberha has met with mixed reaction on social media.

Some have welcomed the change, while others are still trying to get their head around the idea and have shared videos of themselves learning how to pronounce the new name.

After about two years of objections from residents, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa gazetted the name change on Tuesday. The city is not the only one that has been renamed.

Uitenhage is now Kariega, and Port Elizabeth Airport has been renamed Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

HeraldLIVE reported in 2019 that the men behind the renaming were Boy Lamani of KwaMagxaki, former ANC MPL Christian Martin, and Khoi and San chief Mervyn Allies.

Lamani, who submitted the name Gqeberha to the geographical names committee, said he had nominated the change in early 2016 when Danny Jordaan was still mayor.

Walmer Township in Port Elizabeth was formerly called Gqeberha but Lamani said the name lost popularity when the area became more industrialised.

Martin campaigned for the renaming of the airport and Allies for the renaming of Uitenhage. They said the name changes are about restorative justice.

Here are some of the reactions:

MORE

Gqeberha — whose idea was it to rename Port Elizabeth?

Two chiefs and a Khoi and San activist are the reasons why names of Port Elizabeth, the airport and Uitenhage could be changed
News
1 year ago

TOM EATON | Mthethwa’s politically brilliant curtain call on PE deserves an ovation

The minister has had a rough time, so go easy on him. It’s not as if he’s trying to win votes before the election
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Gqeberha: the origins of the renaming of Port Elizabeth

The decision to rename Port Elizabeth was officially approved and gazetted by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Tuesday, but who ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  4. 'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant South Africa
  5. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X