'I can’t wait to hear the GPS try to pronounce Gqeberha' — Social media reacts to PE name change

The decision to rename Port Elizabeth Gqeberha has met with mixed reaction on social media.

Some have welcomed the change, while others are still trying to get their head around the idea and have shared videos of themselves learning how to pronounce the new name.

After about two years of objections from residents, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa gazetted the name change on Tuesday. The city is not the only one that has been renamed.

Uitenhage is now Kariega, and Port Elizabeth Airport has been renamed Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

HeraldLIVE reported in 2019 that the men behind the renaming were Boy Lamani of KwaMagxaki, former ANC MPL Christian Martin, and Khoi and San chief Mervyn Allies.

Lamani, who submitted the name Gqeberha to the geographical names committee, said he had nominated the change in early 2016 when Danny Jordaan was still mayor.