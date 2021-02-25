South Africa

Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win

A single man who won R7.4m in the lottery earlier this month has revealed his plans for his winnings.
Image: Reuters

A lotto-playing bachelor from Johannesburg has become one of SA's latest millionaires.

The single man has pocketed R7.4m in a game he played just days before Valentine’s Day.

His lucky numbers, which he selected through the quick pick method, all came out in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Wednesday, February 10.

They were: 06, 17, 27, 29, 30, 37 and bonus: 41. He played an R80 ticket via the Absa digital banking app.

So, what does a bachelor, with no children, plan to do with his newfound fortune?

When he arrived at Ithuba’s offices to collect his winnings, the winner disclosed that his plans involved buying a big house, investing a portion of his cash and taking care of those closest to him.

“I do not have a large family. My immediate family is my mother, brother and his children, and that is who I want to assist to simplify their lives”, he said.

The instant millionaire, who said he was excited and overwhelmed, accepted the trauma counselling offered by Ithuba.

“I was just so excited but also felt very nervous. Ithuba has provided me with trauma counselling so that really helped calm my nerves,” he said.

Absa said it was glad its banking app was bringing possibilities to life for its customers.

“It is really good to see that more and more customers are able to benefit from Absa’s digital banking capabilities and the convenience of having their banking needs digitally available 24/7,” said Omar Baig, head of transactional banking at the bank.

TimesLIVE

