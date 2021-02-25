Police on alert in Hillbrow after 'fake claims' online about violent clashes

Gauteng police are on high alert to prevent incidents of violence stemming from “fake and malicious” claims about clashes between people of different nationalities in Hillbrow.

Videos have been circulating on social media claiming there were violent confrontations between Zulus and Zimbabwean nationals. They included footage of crowds of people running in the streets, singing and shooting.

In one video a large group of people can be seen marching on the road, some of them brandishing sticks, shovels, and chairs.

Police cars are visible in another, with sirens blaring as people run.

It is alleged that the gathering or gatherings were in retaliation after four Zimbabwean nationals allegedly robbed and killed a taxi owner from KwaZulu-Natal in January.