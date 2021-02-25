South Africa

Search for 'kidnapped' pupil after cellphone row at Durban school

25 February 2021 - 20:19
A Newlands East pupil was allegedly abducted after school on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: iStock

A teenage pupil who allegedly took a classmate's cellphone has been missing since Monday when he was bundled into a car and “kidnapped” after missing a deadline to return the device.

Police called on the community to help them find the 17-year-old schoolboy on Thursday.

“It is alleged that last week Wednesday, the victim had taken a cellphone belonging to his classmate at a school in the Newlands East area. The classmate did not report the incident to the school principal but instead informed his parents,” said Col Thembeka Mbele.

“The parents came into the school and approached [the now-missing pupil], without permission from the principal, and requested that he return the phone. [He] was given until Monday, February 22 to return the phone,” said Mbele.

On Monday about 2:30pm after school had finished, “the classmate and two adult males in a gold or silver Mercedes-Benz approached [the teen] and slapped him a few times and forced him into the vehicle. The vehicle drove off into the direction of Castle Hill Drive,” said Mbele.

The registration number of the vehicle was unknown and the pupil has not been seen since.

Mbele said police had arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information was urged to contact investigating officer, Warrant Officer  Denver Ramdhunee on 031 574 714 / 079 696 3706 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

