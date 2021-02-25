South Africa

Transnet employees nabbed for alleged R1.9m copper theft

25 February 2021 - 17:21
Four Transnet employees will appear in court on Friday in connection with the theft of copper. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

Transnet employees arrested for the alleged theft of copper worth about R1.9m are to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday.

The four suspects, aged between 32 and 37, were detained during operations by the Hawks last week in Pretoria.

Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the arrests followed those of five other suspects — who have already appeared in court — last week in Akasia and Hercules.

The Hawks “conducted an intelligence-driven operation that resulted in the arrests of the four men at Transnet infrastructure freight rail Koedoespoort Depot in Pretoria,” she said.

Provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa commended the investigation team.

“We are going to clamp down on those contributing to the high end of the non-ferrous metals and essential infrastructure illicit value chain in our country,” said Kadwa.

