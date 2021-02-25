South Africa

Tshwane metro cops recover spikes placed by criminals on N4 highway

25 February 2021 - 07:01
The Tshwane metro police department said these spikes are usually placed by criminals to force vehicles to stop after driving over the spikes.
Image: TMPD

Tshwane metro police officers recovered metal spikes placed along the N4 highway near the Diamond Hill Toll Plaza.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the officers made the discovery while patrolling the highway.

“These spikes are usually placed by criminals to force vehicles to stop after driving over the spikes.

“Motorists are then attacked by these perpetrators, especially at night. Targeted areas are mostly highways and quiet roads,” Mahamba said.

He warned motorists to be “extremely” vigilant when driving, especially at night.

“The TMPD will continue to prioritise patrols along such roads. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

