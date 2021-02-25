Two dead after structure collapses due to rains in KZN, one missing

Two men died when a structural wall collapsed on their shack in Siyanda, north of Durban, after a mudslide caused by heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele identified the victims as Simo Mkhize, 28, and Nathi Mbatha, 25.

“Two men died at about 2am on Thursday morning at house A942 Siyanda when their neighbour's wall structure collapsed over their shack while they were asleep. They were covered under debris.”

Police search and rescue members and paramedics are at the scene to locate the body of a person who is still trapped beneath metres of concrete and mud.

