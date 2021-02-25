South Africa

Two dead after structure collapses due to rains in KZN, one missing

25 February 2021 - 11:26

Two men died when a structural wall collapsed on their shack in Siyanda, north of Durban, after a mudslide caused by heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday morning.  

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele identified the victims as Simo Mkhize, 28, and Nathi Mbatha, 25. 

“Two men died at about 2am on Thursday morning at house A942 Siyanda when their neighbour's wall structure collapsed over their shack while they were asleep. They were covered under debris.”

Police search and rescue members and paramedics are at the scene to locate the body of a person who is still trapped beneath metres of concrete and mud. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six-year-old girl among 11 people killed in KZN storms in a month

Violent storms have claimed the lives of 11 people in KwaZulu-Natal over the past month.
News
1 day ago

Possible ‘misjudgment’ caused KZN pilot and Springbok canoeist to crash into cliff, claims report

An investigation into the possible cause of a KwaZulu-Natal plane crash which claimed the life of pilot Mark Perrow, 55, a former SA Olympian ...
News
1 day ago

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s recent illness will prevent him opening KZN legislature

The KwaZulu-Natal legislature has had to break tradition and forgo King Goodwill Zwelithini's opening of the legislature owing to his frail health.
Politics
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  4. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  5. 'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X