Woman bust drawing 'R10k deposit for hitman to kill ex-husband' in Limpopo

A 35-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Friday charged with conspiring to kill her ex-husband.

She was arrested on Wednesday by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team.

It is alleged that she hired a hitman in November 2020 to eliminate her ex-husband, a police official in the Vhembe district.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said authorities acted on a tip-off.

“The Hawks received a tip-off about the plot and kept observation which led to the apprehension of the suspect after she withdrew R10,000 meant as a deposit to pay the hitman,” said Maluleke.

