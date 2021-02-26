Assets worth R46m linked to former ANC MP Vincent Smith frozen as corruption probe unfolds

The Investigating Directorate (ID) said on Friday it had obtained a court order freezing the assets of former ANC MP Vincent Smith, his family and company Euro Blitz 48 (Pty) Ltd.

The assets are estimated to be worth about R46m.

“In the presence of his attorney, Smith was given a copy of the restraint order [on Thursday], which directs him to hand over control of his assets to a court appointed curator,” ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said in a statement.

“The restraint order granted to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) under section 26 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) extends not only to Smith’s property and that of his family trust and his company Euro Blitz 48, but also to certain property of his daughter, Brumilda Smith, and the property of any other person or entity that received an affected gift under section 12 of Poca.

“Smith and the other named related parties are prohibited from dealing with and/or disposing of the restrained property while the restraint order is in place. Trevor Hills of PWC has been appointed by the court as the curator bonis to take control of and preserve the assets pending the outcome of criminal proceedings instituted against Smith and Euro Blitz 48.”