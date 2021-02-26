Durban man arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs to accused in court
A 54-year-old man was arrested by police in Wentworth, south of Durban, after he allegedly tried smuggling 48 Mandrax tablets, concealed in a cigarette box, to his friend in court.
In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man had attended court proceedings on Thursday, where his friend was expected to appear as an accused in a trial matter.
“It is alleged that the accused went to visit a friend who was standing trial at the Wentworth magistrate’s court. The man approached the court orderly requesting to hand over a food parcel to the friend. The police officer conducted an inspection of the food parcel and he found a pack of Pacific cigarettes with two packets containing 40 brownish tablets with the word 'boss' inscribed on them.”
Mbele said 48 tablets — suspected to be Mandrax valued at R2,400 — were confiscated and the man arrested for being in possession of drugs.
He is expected to appear in court on Friday.
TimesLIVE
