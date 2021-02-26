Junky Funky Kidz 'hitman' accused of killing baby fails to get bail

Refusing Beukes's bail application in the Cape Town high court, acting judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood said: “It is alleged that [he] is a hitman in a gang, and has authority to order execution-style murders, with witnesses in sight, sometimes in broad daylight.

“It is also alleged that he is willing to go as far as to shoot at policemen who are on patrol — also in broad daylight.

“The violence and audaciousness implied in these allegations is profound and cannot be ignored. In my mind, it creates a very strong likelihood that the applicant will continue to commit similar offences if released on bail.”

The prosecution told Mangcu-Lockwood it has eyewitnesses to the murders Beukes is accused of, as well as ballistic evidence, and one of its witnesses is a suspect who has agreed to testify for the state.

In his bail application, Beukes said he would not attempt to interfere with witnesses, but the judge said other witnesses in Junky Funky Kidz cases had been shot at.

“This suggests that the modus operandi of the JFK gang is that of not only intimidating witnesses but seeking to eliminate them,” she said. “A significant factor is that the JFK gang operates in the Steenberg area, where [Beukes] grew up and is familiar with people. Because the witnesses are known to [him] and live in his community, [he] will more than probably influence and intimidate them.

“This is more so given his alleged role of a hitman and his apparent authority to issue orders for the murder of people in the name of the JFK gang.”

Beukes told the court that if he was granted bail, he could make money to support his wife and their four-year-old daughter.

But the prosecution produced an affidavit from his wife that said before his arrest he was unemployed and only did odd jobs. “It therefore appears that [his] claims of financial loss as a result of incarceration are over-stated,” said Mangcu-Lockwood.