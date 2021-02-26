South Africa

Natheniël Julies' murder case moves to South Gauteng High Court

26 February 2021 - 18:53
The case against the three police officers will resume in the high court on March 19 for a pre-trial conference.
Image: Supplied

The case of three Eldorado Park police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Natheniël Julies will resume in the South Gauteng High Court for a pretrial conference on March 19.

The case was transferred on Friday from the Protea magistrate's court to the South Gauteng High Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that on March 19 the court “will hear the state of readiness from both parties, that is the state and the defence team”.

Julies, who had Down syndrome was shot dead, allegedly by police, on the night of August 26 after he failed to respond to police questioning.

