‘Not racially motivated or malicious intent,’ says eNCA after mask backlash

Broadcaster eNCA says its senior journalist’s conduct during interviews at the 2021 budget speech this week was not “racially motivated or with malicious intent”.

Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger faced backlash on social media after a news clip of her asking the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed mask-less. Other clips have also emerged of her asking black politicians to put on their masks, without following suit with white politicians.

The UDM has accused the broadcaster of displaying "a culture of thoughtless racism".

In a statement released on Thursday, the independent broadcaster said it understood how an excerpt of Dentlinger’s coverage could have created a space for general public conjecture.

The news station said Dentlinger is a “seasoned journalist” with more than 21 years of experience.

It said she has worked in print, radio and television, and has interviewed many high-profile politicians from all sectors and parties without anyone calling her conduct into question, therefore, this incident represented an inaccurate and unfair image of her work.

“In an intense live broadcast environment like the budget speech coverage [on Wednesday], our journalists are under pressure to remain compliant while delivering fair, accurate and balanced news. The journalist had to contend with being live on air and taking producer instructions via her earpiece and unfortunately failed to request that the interviewee wear a mask.

“Criticism to this extent levelled at a journalist under these circumstances is unfair and unfortunate. Comments and some video content being shared is maliciously misleading,” eNCA MD John Bailey said.

The broadcaster said when it comes to adherence to Covid-19 protocols, it has broadcasted extensive content to educate viewers while journalists are regularly urged to ensure that they and all interviewees remain compliant.