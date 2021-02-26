Notorious Voëlklip road not the problem, road user behaviour is: Herolds Bay residents

The notorious Voëlklip road near Herolds Bay, in the Western Cape, is safe for public use despite a spate of suicides and accidents that have occurred in the area.

This is according to the Herolds Bay Ratepayers' Association and the Western Cape department of transport and public works.

The most recent incident at Voëlklip, a popular picnic and fishing spot, involves two elderly women whose car plunged off the cliff at the weekend.

Circumstances surrounding the death of the women, both aged 75, were under investigation, said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.

“Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at about 6.45pm on Saturday after a member of the public alerted the police about a vehicle that went down a cliff. A search and rescue operation resulted in the retrieval of the bodies of two women, aged 75, at about 3.50am on Sunday,” Spies said.

An inquest docket has been opened while the police await post-mortem results.