South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The child murder that inspired a voice for victims

26 February 2021 - 09:09 By Nicole Engelbrecht
27 years later, the murder of Ewa Nosal is still having an impact on SA, in the most unlikely of ways.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

In 1994, 8-year-old Polish immigrant Ewa Nosal was kidnapped from her home in Boksburg and found murdered weeks later. At the time, her death would be added to the statistics of a scourge of murders by paedophilic offenders in SA.

Ewa’s murderer was arrested and his suicide while in police custody seemingly brought an end to a horrifying case and the rampage of a serial offender. It was not the end of Ewa’s impact on the world, though, and it was not just her family that would live with the memories of her death.

27 years later, the murder of Ewa Nosal is still having an impact on SA, in the most unlikely of ways.

In this minisode, True Crime South Africa explores this case and how it inspired a voice for South African victims.

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

TimesLIVE

PODCAST | The legend of André Stander: lies, greed and dark secrets

As we look back at the André Stander case, it becomes clear that many important issues were left unaddressed, perhaps even purposefully hidden to ...
News
6 days ago

PODCAST | Targeting the elderly

In today’s minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the recent so-called Retirement Home murders and other similar cases.
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Murdered by her sister: the slaying of Cisca du Toit

On September 19 1994, the quiet Port Elizabeth suburb of Mount Pleasant was rocked by the brutal slaying of a 13-year-old girl.
News
2 weeks ago

