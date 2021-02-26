South Africa

Second batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrive in SA on Saturday

26 February 2021 - 21:32
Everyone aged 18 years and older who has not been vaccinated will get the shot during phase three.
Everyone aged 18 years and older who has not been vaccinated will get the shot during phase three.
Image: World Health Organisation: Africa region

The government has confirmed that all is on track for the second batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in SA on Saturday.

The consignment is expected to be received by government officials at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

“The consignment will be moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the various vaccine centres in all provinces,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

Earlier this week, transport minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted images of an SA Airways plane and crew preparing to fetch the vaccines in Brussels.

The first batch of vaccines arrived 10 days ago and was administered to health-care workers across the country.

Health-care workers in the public and private sectors were first in line to receive the jab as part of phase one of the mass rollout of the vaccine.

After the vaccination of health-care workers, teachers, miners, police officers, soldiers, SA Social Security Agency employees, department of home affairs and post office employees and people older than 18 with comorbidities and over 60 years will be vaccinated. Prison inmates will also be vaccinated in phase two of the vaccinations.

Everyone aged 18 years and older who has not been vaccinated will get the shot during phase three.

TimesLIVE

MORE

'There will be no wasteful or fruitless expenditure': Zweli Mkhize confirms AstraZeneca vaccines offered to AU

The one million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in SA two weeks ago will be offered to other African states.
Politics
1 week ago

‘Government is reckless’: Traditional healers divided over vaccines

As rollout is about to kick off next week, some practitioners are sceptical and swear by their methods
News
1 week ago

Leaders want to be first to take the jab: 5 takeouts from Zweli Mkhize on SA’s Covid-19 vaccine plan

The minister dismissed speculation that the government will administer expired vaccines.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  4. Durban teen missing after allegedly taking classmate's cellphone South Africa
  5. Tito’s balancing act leaves Cosatu livid about public servants’ wages News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X