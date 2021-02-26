South Africa

Three people wounded in Constantia Kloof shooting

26 February 2021 - 14:15 By TimesLIVE
Three men sustained gunshot wounds in Roodepoort on Friday morning. File image.
Three men sustained gunshot wounds in Roodepoort on Friday morning. File image.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Three people were wounded on Friday morning in a shooting incident in Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort.

ER24's Russel Meiring said paramedics found a man, in his 40s, seated inside his vehicle at a service station on William Nicol Drive.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, leaving him in a serious condition.”

Shortly afterwards, he said, “Medics were called to a business on 14th Avenue for another related shooting.”

Two men, in their 30s, were found in the basement, each with a gunshot wound. The men were treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The details regarding this incident are not yet known.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dead or alive, we will get police killers, says Bheki Cele after visiting family of slain cops

Mystery surrounds the fatal shooting of two Pietermaritzburg police officers who died in a hail of bullets after being ambushed in Taylors Halt on ...
News
22 hours ago

Fugitive 'jewellery store robber' captured after police shoot-out

Police seized a pistol from the injured suspect and explosives from the vehicle.
News
2 days ago

Taxi boss’s son on bail after allegedly firing at ‘hitmen’ who gunned down his father

The NPA decided to drop murder charges against Yusri Gordon, who will face one count of illegal possession of a firearm on June 2.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  4. Durban teen missing after allegedly taking classmate's cellphone South Africa
  5. Tito’s balancing act leaves Cosatu livid about public servants’ wages News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X