South Africa

Two teens shot dead, three others wounded in Mitchells Plain

26 February 2021 - 14:32
A task team has been set up to track down the shooters. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Two teenagers have been killed in separate shooting incidents in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Col André Traut said four children were shot at around 8.50pm on Thursday on the corner of Cadillac and Riley streets in Beacon Valley.

One teen, aged 13, was killed and three others aged 14, 16 and 18 were wounded.

“According to reports the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire at the victims. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in his neck on the corner of Cadillac and Austin streets in Beacon Valley.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. 

Mothers of murdered Cape children seek justice

The only thing that holds back the tears Marianne Kortjie desperately needs to cry after both her children were killed is her determination to find ...
News
1 year ago

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz met acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile on Friday and was told a 72-hour activation plan was in place in Beacon Valley. Police were working around the clock to find the perpetrators.

In addition, a task team was set up to identify the perpetrators, said Fritz.

“I welcome the swift response of the police to this tragic shooting. Children should not grow up in fear of being shot or of violence. The department of social development has rolled out psycho-social support to provide assistance to those in need,” he said.

“In both instances I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured during the shootings.

“It is extremely alarming to see young people being targeted by violent crime. I will be visiting the families to pay my respects.”

TimesLIVE

