UJ student Palesa Madiba’s murderer sentenced to effective 31-year jail term

Mkhwanazi, 38, was also found guilty of theft, defeating the administration of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The prosecution had asked for Mkhwanazi to be sentenced to life imprisonment because of aggravating circumstances. These included Mkhwanazi’s display of arrogance when he accused the justice system of singling him out and sacrificing him to please media houses and Madiba’s family.

The prosecution said Mkhwanazi had shown a breach of trust with Madiba because he was seen by the victim as an uncle.

The prosecution said the victim impact report presented before the court on Friday showed the immeasurable pain the family had suffered.

The defence maintained Mkhwanazi did not commit the murder and did not offer any mitigating circumstances to persuade the court to pass a shorter sentence.

In sentencing Mkhwanazi, acting judge Prince Manyathi said nobody could argue this case was not serious.

“The young beautiful lady of 20 was killed by you. She regarded you as an uncle and expected you to protect her,” Manyathi said.

Manyathi said Mkhwanazi used violence to take her life. He said in the course of murdering her and giving an impression she left to attend classes, Mkhwanazi fought for his freedom by not telling the truth.