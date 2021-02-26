South Africa

WATCH | Two more vaccination sites to be added in Gauteng for when new batch arrives

26 February 2021 - 17:36 By TimesLIVE

Two new Covid-19 vaccination sites will be added in Gauteng, at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi confirmed this while on a walkabout at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Friday.

The inoculation programme began almost two weeks ago in SA, with 16,800 doses of the vaccine allocated to Gauteng.

According to the office of the health MEC, Gauteng experienced a vaccine backlog as the first phase of the programme saw thousands of health-care workers coming to receive jabs, including workers from neighbouring provinces.

Dr Merika Tsitsi, head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme at Bara, said close to 1,000 health-care workers have been receiving jabs every day this week.

He also said all 16,800 doses allocated to the province were expected to be administered by the end of Friday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Imminent closure of Nasrec field hospital will not disrupt Covid-19 treatment in Gauteng

"The Gauteng department of health now has the capacity to operationalise 4,265 functional beds through its hospital infrastructure should the need ...
News
1 day ago

For me, getting vaccinated is choosing life: nurse who got first Covid-19 jab

After seeing patients die of Covid in Khayelitsha District Hospital, Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi wondered if she would be next.
News
5 days ago

'We are taking a giant step, like a baby' — David Makhura hails Gauteng rollout of Covid vaccines

Dr Steve Mankupane, acting CEO of Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, will be among the first health workers in Gauteng to be vaccinated ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  4. Durban teen missing after allegedly taking classmate's cellphone South Africa
  5. Tito’s balancing act leaves Cosatu livid about public servants’ wages News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X