We should talk about integration, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Rather than cast debates about current affairs as good or bad, true or false, South Africans need to address the underlying problem — our widely divergent life experiences.
The South African media don’t always get the credit they deserve for exposing the appalling psychology of apartheid, nor for the role they ultimately played in uncovering the ANC’s destruction of democratic institutions.
Well, the concept of “media” may not be entirely honest — only certain parts of the media are relevant here. This past week “the media” again underwent scrutiny in a way that demands introspection. Two incidents that enjoyed wide coverage can be described as typically South African.
Adriaan Basson, apropos of a Twitter conversation conducted by Tito Mboweni, expresses the view that South Africans should make time to talk about race. In fact, we are always talking about race, but his suggestion is that we should talk about race in a way that can address the tension, misunderstandings, prejudice and preconceptions that exist between races.
This came after our minister of finance used social media to express scepticism about white South Africans’ commitment to nonracialism.
The second occasion for introspection arises from the Jacques Pauw incident. The details of the matter have been chewed over, but what was particularly striking was the collective identity of white male privilege that was held to be explanatory of Pauw’s conduct.
The former ANN7 journalist Qaanitah Hunter of News24 makes no effort to explain the concepts she employs, and sums Pauw up in a single sentence: esteemed journalist gets drunk, is arrested and lies about it; “a perfect example of white male privilege”.
There is no question that white male privilege is a systemic pathology, but Redi Thlabi’s reflections on the incident possess more integrity because she takes the trouble to place the accusation of privilege in context.
Hunter’s opinion piece about Pauw is the consequence of short-sighted grappling by a lazy journalist. In her rage and resentment, she even cut short an article about Jacob Zuma to write about Pauw.
It is like the widely abused accusation of racism; if you use reality as a blunt instrument to explain everything that is repulsive, that reality becomes a ringing cliché. It is of the utmost importance that the words or concepts that are used to explain or understand our realities are analysed properly. If Floyd Shivambu called me a racist, I wouldn’t be too concerned. If Thlabi charged me with the same, I am obliged to do introspection.
