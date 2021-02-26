We should talk about integration, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The second occasion for introspection arises from the Jacques Pauw incident. The details of the matter have been chewed over, but what was particularly striking was the collective identity of white male privilege that was held to be explanatory of Pauw’s conduct.

The former ANN7 journalist Qaanitah Hunter of News24 makes no effort to explain the concepts she employs, and sums Pauw up in a single sentence: esteemed journalist gets drunk, is arrested and lies about it; “a perfect example of white male privilege”.

There is no question that white male privilege is a systemic pathology, but Redi Thlabi’s reflections on the incident possess more integrity because she takes the trouble to place the accusation of privilege in context.

Hunter’s opinion piece about Pauw is the consequence of short-sighted grappling by a lazy journalist. In her rage and resentment, she even cut short an article about Jacob Zuma to write about Pauw.

It is like the widely abused accusation of racism; if you use reality as a blunt instrument to explain everything that is repulsive, that reality becomes a ringing cliché. It is of the utmost importance that the words or concepts that are used to explain or understand our realities are analysed properly. If Floyd Shivambu called me a racist, I wouldn’t be too concerned. If Thlabi charged me with the same, I am obliged to do introspection.

