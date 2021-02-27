Health regulator under fire after doctor's suspension hearing collapses

Six years after the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) was found to be in a state of “multisystem organisational dysfunction”, the collapse of a hearing involving a serial-offending doctor has left it facing fresh criticism.

On February 20, the council had to scrap a hearing to consider the suspension of Cape Town obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Ganes Anil Ramdhin. It had bungled the process of appointing a committee to deal with the matter.

Ramdhin, who has previously been suspended three times and fined twice by the council, faces charges related to fraud, incompetence and practising beyond the scope of profession.

The latest complaints against him relate to allegations that two cancer patients in their 40s — Zoleka Helesi of Khayelitsha and Beauty Mama of Port Elizabeth — died after he botched gynaecological surgery.