South Africa

Covid-19 forces Apartheid Museum to close 'until further notice'

28 February 2021 - 13:48
The Apartheid Museum will be closed to the public from Monday
The Apartheid Museum will be closed to the public from Monday
Image: File

The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg will be closing its doors “until further notice” due to the coronavirus.

The museum announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed to the public from Monday.

“Due to the continued effects of Covid-19, the Apartheid Museum will be closing to the public again from tomorrow — Monday March 1 2021 — until further notice.”

Libraries, museums and galleries have continued to operate under level three of the government's lockdown restrictions, with a maximum of 50 people.

Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, the Apartheid Museum will be closing to the public again from Monday 1 March...

Posted by Apartheid Museum on Friday, February 26, 2021

The museum's curator Emilia Potenza could not be reached for comment, but a museum staffer confirmed to TimesLIVE that it would not be open from Monday.

According to its website, it is “acknowledged as the pre-eminent museum in the world dealing with 20th century SA, at the heart of which is the apartheid story and illustrates the rise and fall of apartheid”.

TimesLIVE

MORE

IN FULL | Some bans lifted as SA remains on lockdown level 3: Ramaphosa's address to SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday revealed that the country would remain on lockdown level 3, but that some restrictions had been eased.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Attending funerals has become a 'death trap': Cyril Ramaphosa

President again calls out non-compliance at funerals, as he announced slightly changed lockdown level 3 restrictions.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  3. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  4. Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track South Africa
  5. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X