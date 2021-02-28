IN FULL | Lockdown alert: SA moves to Covid-19 level 1

Fellow South Africans, when I last addressed the nation, at the beginning of this month, the country had passed the peak of the second wave of coronavirus infections. Driven by a new variant of the virus, the second wave was far more devastating and caused greater loss of life than the first wave.

The country has now clearly emerged from the second wave. New infections, admissions to hospital and deaths have fallen significantly and continue to decline steadily.

In the week that has just passed, the country recorded just under 10,000 new infections. A month ago, in the last week of January, the country recorded over 40,000 new cases. And a month before that, in the last week of December, the country recorded close to 90,000 new cases.

This dramatic decline in cases over eight weeks is due to a combination of the public health measures introduced, changes in behaviour and accumulating immunity in those who became infected in our communities. We were able to emerge from the second wave because most people adhered to the tighter restrictions and observed the basic health protocols, including wearing masks in public and social distancing.

The measures we had to put in place in December were necessary to contain infections and prevent our health facilities from being overwhelmed. They were necessary to save lives. We had to undertake these measures knowing that they placed restrictions on the daily lives of everyone in this country. They caused great inconvenience to many. And while we made every effort to keep the economy open, we also knew that there were parts of the economy that would be affected and that wouldn’t be able to operate fully.

Our approach has always been that such restrictions should not remain in place longer than is absolutely necessary to contain the disease.

Due to the decline in infections, the country can now ease some of the restrictions on movement and activity. Once again, we do so cautiously. Even after a sustained period of relatively low transmission, we have seen how the number of new infections can rise rapidly and without warning.

Based on an assessment of the current state of the pandemic in the country, cabinet decided earlier today to move the country from coronavirus alert level 3 to alert level 1. The new alert level will come into effect later this evening, once the regulations have been gazetted.

This will mean that: