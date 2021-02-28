South Africa

Scottish man found dead at sea near Cape Town

28 February 2021 - 10:27
Rescuers recovered the body of a Scottish man,adrift on his surfski, near Cape Town on Saturday
A rescue team recovered the body of a Scottish man found adrift on his surfski in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

David Rosenberg of the National Sea Rescue Institute in Bakoven, Cape Town, said the crew was alerted about a surfskier who had not returned from a paddle on the Atlantic seaboard at around 7pm on Friday.

“Investigations were initiated to determine the whereabouts of a 46-year-old male, a Scottish citizen, who has been living in Johannesburg and Camps Bay, Cape Town, for many years.

“It appears that the man had gone paddling on a surfski and he may have launched during the afternoon at Bakoven,” said Rosenberg.

He said the alarm was raised when the man did not attend a scheduled appointment.

Rescuers began an extensive search for the missing man, with the search continuing until midnight Friday and resuming at first light on Saturday.

“The body of the man was located by the Skymed rescue helicopter 4.5 nautical miles (about 8.3km) west of Bantry Point. A rescue diver was deployed into the water from the rescue helicopter and the body of the man, who was attached to the surfski and adrift at sea at the time, was secured,” said Rosenberg.

The man's body was taken to the rescue station and handed over to police and forensic pathology services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket. No foul play is suspected and all indications are that this was a tragic accident at sea,” said Rosenberg.

