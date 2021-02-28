Two cops killed in 'ambush' while on patrol in Cape Town

Two on-duty police officers in Cape Town were shot and killed on Sunday morning, in what was described as an "apparent ambush".

The two, who have not yet been named, were on patrol along Plumla Street in the Bloekombos area at about 1.25am "when their vehicle came under fire in an apparent ambush", said SAPS spokesman Col Andre Traut.

"Both members were killed on the scene and robbed of their official firearms. The identities of the sergeant and the constable will be released at a later stage.

"The Hawks have been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heinous act against the State, and we appeal to the public to come forward with information that will assist us to bring these criminals to book, as there is no space in society for them," said Traut.

Various police units have been assigned to the case as part of the police's "72-hour Activation Plan".

TimesLIVE