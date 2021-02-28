South Africa

Two cops killed in 'ambush' while on patrol in Cape Town

28 February 2021 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE
Two Cape Town police officers were shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Two Cape Town police officers were shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Two on-duty police officers in Cape Town were shot and killed on Sunday morning, in what was described as an "apparent ambush".

The two, who have not yet been named, were on patrol along Plumla Street in the Bloekombos area at about 1.25am "when their vehicle came under fire in an apparent ambush", said SAPS spokesman Col Andre Traut.

"Both members were killed on the scene and robbed of their official firearms. The identities of the sergeant and the constable will be released at a later stage.

"The Hawks have been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heinous act against the State, and we appeal to the public to come forward with information that will assist us to bring these criminals to book, as there is no space in society for them," said Traut.

Various police units have been assigned to the case as part of the police's "72-hour Activation Plan".

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Gunmen kidnap more than 300 schoolgirls in increasingly lawless northwest Nigeria

Gunmen seized more than 300 girls in a nighttime raid on a school in northwest Nigeria on Friday and are believed to be holding some of them in a ...
News
1 day ago

Ipid reconstructs 'cleared crime scene' after death in police custody

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has reconstructed a crime scene that was “cleared” four hours before the police watchdog was ...
News
2 days ago

Police on alert in Hillbrow after 'fake claims' online about violent clashes

Gauteng police are on high alert to prevent incidents of violence stemming from “fake and malicious” claims about clashes between people of different ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  2. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  3. Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track South Africa
  4. More rain on the cards for Saturday, warns weather service South Africa
  5. Assets worth R46m linked to former ANC MP Vincent Smith frozen as corruption ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X