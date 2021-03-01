Another grim Covid-19 milestone as Mkhize confirms 50,000 deaths in SA

More than 50,000 people have died in SA from Covid-19 related illnesses.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the grim milestone on Monday night. The first Covid-19 related fatality in SA was recorded on March 27 last year.

All of SA's deadliest days for Covid-19 so far came during the second wave of infections. These were:

January 19 — 839 deaths recorded;

January 13 — 806 deaths recorded;

January 12 — 755 deaths recorded;

January 27 — 753 deaths recorded; and

January 14 — 712 deaths recorded.

Mkhize said on Monday that 84 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to date to 50,077. Of the newly recorded deaths, 36 were in the North West, 21 were in the Western Cape, 18 were in Gauteng, six were in the Northern Cape and two in the Eastern Cape. There were no fatalities recorded in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo or Mpumalanga.