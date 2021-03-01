South Africa

Cape Town man arrested for weekend murder of two police officers

01 March 2021 - 15:51
A Cape Town man has been arrested for the murder of two on-duty police officers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of two Cape Town police officers who were on patrol at the weekend.

Sgt Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Const Mninawa Breakfast, 28, were allegedly ambushed by a group of suspects while on patrol duties in Phumla Street, Bloekombos, at about 1.25am on Sunday.

“Both Mdoko and Breakfast were declared dead on the scene and their official firearms stolen in the early hours of February 28,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale.

The suspect is due to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of murder.

“The investigation is continuing and we cannot rule out the possibility of linking other suspects to the murders,” said Mogale.

TimesLIVE

