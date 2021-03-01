COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Told you guys': Malema on his prediction that SA would move from level 3 to level 1

February 01 2021 - 07:31

NICD warns of rabies infections as dog owners defer vaccinations due to Covid-19

Fear of contracting Covid-19 has been associated with a drop in childhood immunisation in the past, but according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) the pandemic may also have resulted in neglect of pet vaccinations too.

So far this year, two people have died from rabies. In total, eight people died of confirmed rabies infections in 2020.

In its latest monthly communiqué, the NICD said the two deaths were that of a nine-year-old boy from Matangari village in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, and a two-year-old boy from eNgonyameni near Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.