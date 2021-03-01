COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Told you guys': Malema on his prediction that SA would move from level 3 to level 1
February 01 2021 - 07:31
NICD warns of rabies infections as dog owners defer vaccinations due to Covid-19
Fear of contracting Covid-19 has been associated with a drop in childhood immunisation in the past, but according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) the pandemic may also have resulted in neglect of pet vaccinations too.
So far this year, two people have died from rabies. In total, eight people died of confirmed rabies infections in 2020.
In its latest monthly communiqué, the NICD said the two deaths were that of a nine-year-old boy from Matangari village in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, and a two-year-old boy from eNgonyameni near Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.
March 01 2021 - 07:27
WATCH | Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday about the latest Covid-19 developments.
Ramaphosa touched on Covid-19 vaccine availability, moving to alert level 1 and the various changes that come with the easing of restrictions.
The address comes as SA had, by Saturday night, a confirmed tally of 1,512,225 Covid-19 infections countrywide and 49,941 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities.