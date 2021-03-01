South Africa

Durban schoolgirl seriously injured in 'hit and run' incident

01 March 2021 - 11:25
A Durban schoolgirl is in a serious condition after an alleged hit-and-run in Sea View. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

A 13-year-old Durban girl suffered severe injuries after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Sea View, south of the city, on Monday. 

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred at the intersection of Sarnia Road and Sea View Road just before 7am.  

“KZN VIP Medical paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a schoolgirl, believed to be 13 years old, was involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

“The teenager was assessed and found to have sustained serious injuries and was stabilised before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital.”

Jamieson said the events leading up to the incident were not known.

The police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

