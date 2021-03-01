Durban schoolgirl seriously injured in 'hit and run' incident
01 March 2021 - 11:25
A 13-year-old Durban girl suffered severe injuries after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Sea View, south of the city, on Monday.
Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the incident occurred at the intersection of Sarnia Road and Sea View Road just before 7am.
“KZN VIP Medical paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a schoolgirl, believed to be 13 years old, was involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident.
“The teenager was assessed and found to have sustained serious injuries and was stabilised before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital.”
Jamieson said the events leading up to the incident were not known.
The police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.