EXPLAINED | Sifting through level 1 ‘50% of the capacity of the venue’ confusion
Almost a year since the government implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19, the “50% capacity” regulation for indoor and outdoor venues still creates confusion.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA from level 3 to level 1 lockdown of the risk-adjusted strategy.
Addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the pandemic, Ramaphosa said the decision was taken after the number of new Covid-19 infections showed a steady decline compared to December and January.
“The country has clearly emerged from the second wave. New infections, admissions to hospital and deaths have fallen significantly and continue to decline steadily,” said Ramaphosa
“We were able to emerge from the second wave because most people adhered to the tighter restrictions and observed the basic health protocols, including wearing masks in public and social distancing,” he said.
Under level 1 of the lockdown, the curfew was reduced from 12pm to 4am.
The move also saw religious, social, political and cultural gatherings permitted but subject to limitations on size and adherence to social distancing.
Night vigils and other gatherings before or after funerals, commonly known as “after tears”, are still not permitted.
What is the number of people allowed at venues?
According to the government gazette, the maximum number of people allowed at any gathering is 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.
However, if the venue, both outdoor and indoor, is too small to accommodate these numbers with the appropriate social distancing of 1.5m, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.
The 50% of capacity regulation means only 50% of an average crowd can be in the same venue. If an indoor venue cannot accommodate 100 people without breaking health protocols, then only 50 people should be allowed inside the venue.