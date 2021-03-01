EXPLAINED | Sifting through level 1 ‘50% of the capacity of the venue’ confusion

Almost a year since the government implemented lockdown regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19, the “50% capacity” regulation for indoor and outdoor venues still creates confusion.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA from level 3 to level 1 lockdown of the risk-adjusted strategy.

Addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the pandemic, Ramaphosa said the decision was taken after the number of new Covid-19 infections showed a steady decline compared to December and January.

“The country has clearly emerged from the second wave. New infections, admissions to hospital and deaths have fallen significantly and continue to decline steadily,” said Ramaphosa