South Africa

Gqeberha? Did that really happen, ask Walmer township residents

01 March 2021 - 10:53 By Michael Kimberley
A snap poll among more than a dozen residents in Walmer township on Thursday showed that they either did not care or were just unaware of the city’s change of name.
Image: FILE PICTURE

Many Walmer township residents either don’t care or don’t know that Gqeberha - derived from their township’s Xhosa name - is Port Elizabeth’s new moniker.

The change from Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha was among the name changes officially approved and gazetted by sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last Tuesday.

While some have applauded the change, others are still trying to get their heads around the tongue-twister of a name. 

