South Africa

Health workers struggle to make ends meet as department fails to cough up their cash

01 March 2021 - 10:50 By Raahil Sain and Michael Kimberley
Scores of contract doctors and nurses are demanding payment from the Eastern Cape health department. Stock photo.
Scores of contract doctors and nurses are demanding payment from the Eastern Cape health department. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Samsonovs

Contract Covid-19 workers, who put their lives on the line but have not been paid, have been short-changed or not been compensated for overtime, are asking: “What about us?”

Some are waiting for the sheriff of the court to knock on their doors as their debts pile up.

Others have walked away to find a job elsewhere as they no longer trust the Eastern Cape health department to pay them.

For the full story, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

SA just shy of 50,000 Covid-19 related deaths as 52 new fatalities recorded

SA recorded 1,168 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country to the verge of a grim coronavirus milestone, the health ...
News
15 hours ago

'Fatigue among our staff is a real issue': Mkhize on health sector coping with Covid-19 resurgence

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern about the sector's ability to cope with a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, saying heath-care ...
News
2 months ago

‘Mr President, hear our cries as our healthcare colleagues die around us’

SA healthcare workers are pleading for assistance as dozens of professionals continue to die of Covid-19
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
X