Health workers struggle to make ends meet as department fails to cough up their cash
01 March 2021 - 10:50
Contract Covid-19 workers, who put their lives on the line but have not been paid, have been short-changed or not been compensated for overtime, are asking: “What about us?”
Some are waiting for the sheriff of the court to knock on their doors as their debts pile up.
Others have walked away to find a job elsewhere as they no longer trust the Eastern Cape health department to pay them.
