IEC welcomes level 1 restrictions, saying it readies everyone for local government elections

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Monday welcomed the decision to move the country to lockdown level 1, saying this would open the door for political party campaigning.

Later in 2021, the country will go to the polls for the local government elections. But before then, several by-elections have been scheduled for next month and mid-May.

In a statement on Monday, the commission said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Sunday night that the country would move to level 1 `“has opened the way for the resumption of some political activities”.

Gatherings of 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events are now permitted under the new Covid-19 regulations.