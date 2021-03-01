South Africa

KZN schools warned against withholding results over unpaid fees

01 March 2021 - 12:19
Parents have been urged to go to schools to make payment arrangements for fees. Stock photo.
Parents have been urged to go to schools to make payment arrangements for fees. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has issued a stern warning to schools to refrain from withholding pupils’ reports because parents have not paid their school fees.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told TimesLIVE they have been receiving reports from parents about schools throughout the province withholding results mainly because of their failure to pay school fees.

“Some schools are not giving stationery to pupils due to non-payment. That is a crime because all the stationery was bought and paid for by the department,” he said.

“It’s against the department’s policy. We always intervene. In the same vein we are urging parents to go to schools to make payment arrangements. They should not only send children back to school.”

Mahlambi said schools were not allowed to punish pupils because of their parents’ financial challenges.

“Schools are encouraged to discuss issues with parents and make payment arrangements  without disturbing the child’s education in the process.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I couldn't pay for my son's school fees': SAA staff struggle to stay afloat

After flying across the world for decades, South African Airways' past and present employees have been left up in the air, with many struggling to ...
News
1 week ago

You must still pay school fees despite Covid-19 breaks, says Angie Motshekga

Parents who wonder if they can skip paying school fees in the context of Covid-enforced longer school breaks have been categorically given the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha on helping to raise $10m for children from marginalised communities

"In six months as the CottonOn Foundation, we have raised $10m from our face masks that will go towards the foundation," Nomzamo said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
X