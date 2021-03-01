KZN schools warned against withholding results over unpaid fees

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has issued a stern warning to schools to refrain from withholding pupils’ reports because parents have not paid their school fees.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi told TimesLIVE they have been receiving reports from parents about schools throughout the province withholding results mainly because of their failure to pay school fees.

“Some schools are not giving stationery to pupils due to non-payment. That is a crime because all the stationery was bought and paid for by the department,” he said.

“It’s against the department’s policy. We always intervene. In the same vein we are urging parents to go to schools to make payment arrangements. They should not only send children back to school.”

Mahlambi said schools were not allowed to punish pupils because of their parents’ financial challenges.

“Schools are encouraged to discuss issues with parents and make payment arrangements without disturbing the child’s education in the process.”

