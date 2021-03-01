Move to lockdown level 1 is ‘beautiful music’ for restaurant industry: Rasa

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) says the country’s move to level 1 of the lockdown is an opportunity for the industry to create new jobs and bring back staff who were laid off.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move from level 3 to level 1 on Sunday evening.

This was due to a significant decline in daily Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, an indication SA had “clearly emerged from the second wave”.

Under level 1, the curfew starts an hour later, at midnight, and ends at 4am. Alcohol restrictions have been lifted, allowing retailers to operate according to their licences. However, sales during curfew hours are not permitted.

“The past year has been a journey for us all and the restaurant industry is the industry that has suffered the most,” said Rasa spokesperson Wendy Alberts.