South Africa

R1m house demolished after woman dumps lover

Quarrel ends in spectacular destruction

01 March 2021 - 11:33 By Lindile Sifile and Mandla Khoza
An excavator demolishing the house in KaMagugu last Thursday.
Image: SUPPLIED

A four-bedroom house in Mpumalanga that was demolished following a bitter lovers’ tiff was in the process of being sold for just over R1m.

The demolition in KaMagugu, outside Mbombela, caused a social media storm last week when its video clips were widely shared. It is alleged the house was destroyed following a lovers’ quarrel between health department employees who were in an office romance for years.

It is alleged the woman, who works as a hospital receptionist, dumped her lover and he retaliated by hiring an excavator to have the double-storey house flattened last Thursday.

For the full story, please visit SowetanLIVE.

