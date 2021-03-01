Slain Tshegofatso Pule's lover remains in custody until at least Friday

JSE analyst Ntuthuko Shoba, accused of ordering the murder of his lover Tshegofatso Pule when she was eight months pregnant, remains in custody for now.

This is after his bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court was on Monday postponed to Friday, when a decision on bail is expected.

He is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Shoba was arrested at his home on Thursday evening after Muzikayise Malephane, the first accused tried for Pule's murder in June last year, said in a plea agreement with the state that he had been hired to kill her.