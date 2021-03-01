South Africa

Slain Tshegofatso Pule's lover remains in custody until at least Friday

01 March 2021 - 13:08
Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba enters the Roodepoort magistrate's court, west of Johannesburg, where he is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice charges in connection with the death of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

JSE analyst Ntuthuko Shoba, accused of ordering the murder of his lover Tshegofatso Pule when she was eight months pregnant, remains in custody for now.

This is after his bail application in the Roodepoort magistrate's court was on Monday postponed to Friday, when a decision on bail is expected.

He is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Shoba was arrested at his home on Thursday evening after Muzikayise Malephane, the first accused tried for Pule's murder in June last year, said in a plea agreement with the state that he had been hired to kill her.

Ntuthuko Shoba applying for bail.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The motive for the murder was that Shoba feared his wife would find out about his lover's pregnancy, according to Malephane, adding he had agreed to kill Pule after being offered R70,000. 

Malephane, now serving a 20-year prison term, said he had collected Pule from Shoba’s house under the pretence of being an e-hailing taxi driver. He shot her before hanging her from a tree in Durban Deep.

He is expected to testify against Shoba when the trial gets under way.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

