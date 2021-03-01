Soweto churchgoers clash with police

Congregants became hostile when Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officials intervened to halt a mass church service being held in contravention of Covid-19 safety regulations on Sunday.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said seven officers attended a complaint about noise at a church in Midway, Soweto.

On their arrival at about 1pm, the officers were surrounded by a group of aggressive male churchgoers who thumped on the JMPD patrol vehicles, he said.