Tshegofatso Pule murder: Shoba claims innocence, fears for his life

Nyangiwa asked the court to ensure that Shoba’s home address and his employment not be read out in court.

Malephane was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for murder and five years for obstructing justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, to be served concurrently. During his sentencing, Malephane alleged he had been offered R70,000 by Shoba to kill Pule.

Shoba denied contracting anyone to harm Pule, said Nyangiwa.

Setting out his personal circumstances, Shoba said in his affidavit he was a 32-year-old man and was born in Gauteng.

He has no assets or family living outside SA. He has a passport, which he has only used on three previous occasions for short holidays.

He said he had a diploma and was unmarried with no minor children.

He said he earned R36,000 per month.