WATCH | Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
01 March 2021 - 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday about the latest Covid-19 developments.
Ramaphosa touched on Covid-19 vaccine availability, moving to alert level 1 and the various changes that come with the easing of restrictions.
The address comes as SA had, by Saturday night, a confirmed tally of 1,512,225 Covid-19 infections countrywide and 49,941 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities.
“The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC) and cabinet,” the statement said.
Ramaphosa announced that SA has vaccines available and in the coming weeks and months, rollout plans, campaigns and programmes will be extended.