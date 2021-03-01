WATCH | Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1

The address comes as SA had, by Saturday night, a confirmed tally of 1,512,225 Covid-19 infections countrywide and 49,941 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities.

“The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC) and cabinet,” the statement said.

Ramaphosa announced that SA has vaccines available and in the coming weeks and months, rollout plans, campaigns and programmes will be extended.